Soweto’s first premium mega-entertainment spot, Zone6 Venue, opened its doors for the Soweto Fashion Week which started on Thursday with a preview showcase of American fashion designer Clavone Leonard as well as local designers Freshwear and Nico Style.

With the futuristic cowhide print as the theme for the 2019 A/W season, Soweto Fashion Week sees over 20 designers take to the runway to showcase their latest creations. Opening the preview show on Thursday night was Leonard’s African-inspired collection.

Nico style ladieswear.

Says Leonard: “This collection was inspired by the African continent because I have been to Botswana and Ghana and I went back because I liked what I saw. The people and the language in which they express themselves is fascinating. Personally, I love African hair. In America, we’ve gone back to natural hair and natural braids."

Adds Leonard: "So to pair this collection I really wanted the models to wear their own natural hair."

Also giving a nod to the African culture was Freshwear whose collection embraced the South African heritage, from the Ndebele and Tsonga waistcoats to the isiXhosa and Setswana jackets.

Freshwear.

Nico Style brought his street cred look to the runway by revealing a street style range of athleisurewear with a formal twist to it.

Having been in the industry for eight years, Soweto Fashion Week founder Stephen Manzini says the organisation is all about discovering talented designers and giving them the platform to exhibit their work.

Soweto Fashion Week officially started on May 31 and the shows will go on until June 2. Showcasing tonight are Row Leatherworks, Dee FR, Lifestyle Kiss, Darling Hair, Nico Style, DOPE, FDB, Mac Gale, Freshwear, and Konka Republic. For more information and tickets visit sowetofashionweek.com