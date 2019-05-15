This year's Vodacom Durban July is themed “Stars of Africa". Picture: Supplied.



Africa’s top designers redefine the African Aesthetic for the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ).

For this year's theme “Stars of Africa", 3 top designers – Laduma of MaXhosa, Ri.Ch Factory, and Sindiso Khumalo will create “Once Upon An African Future", an Afrofuturism collection that interprets the designers' vision of an African future.





Maxhosa is one of the designers who will redefine African aesthetic for the VDJ. Picture: SDR.





The designers will be joined by Osborne Macharia, a Kenyan-born, Cannes Lion award-winning photographer and visual storyteller.





Sindiso Khumalo designs. Picture: Instagram.





“It’s exciting to collaborate with the brand ahead of the Vodacom Durban July. We have had the creative freedom to create something spectacular and amazing. I think Afrofuturism featuring in this year’s Vodacom Durban July is a bold step. Not many brands are taking that leap of faith and it’s something that will be culturally defining,” says Osborne.





Rich Factory will be bringing African contemporary fashion to the VDJ. Picture: Instagram.





The “Once Upon An African Future” collection will be presented to Vodacom guests at their VIP hospitality suite, the Vodacom Paddock at Greyville Racecourse, on July 6.