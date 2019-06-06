The swag at the Zulu Wedding Chairman's Ball.



The long anticipated local movie, the Zulu Wedding which was supposed to be released in 2017 is finally hitting the big screens this October.

At the Chairman's Ball recently held at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, the makers of the movie announced the good news where guests were invited to see the trailer.





Left: Director of the Zulu Wedding, Lineo Sekeleoane.





Although it wasn't the movie premier, guests and dignitaries still showed up well-dressed for the prestigious gathering as the movie has some big fashion elements to it.





It features young talented South Africans from different verticals, including Dj Tira, and some of our favourite designers, Palse and Thula Sindi who designed garments for the cast.





At the Chairman's Ball, these are some of the looks that stood out.





The well-groomed gents.





All goodness in white.





The black number.





The Zulu Wedding will be out on cinemas on October 11.





-Pictures: C&C Photographic.