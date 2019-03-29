Kicking off the 20th annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival on Thursday the Fashion and All That Jazz Gala Dinner brought all the glitz and glam to the CTICC (Cape Town International Convention Centre). Hosted by Al Postman, the annual event is a collaboration between Wear SA and the CTIJF, seeking to highlight local designers who produce their clothing locally and bridge the gap between jazz music and fashion.

This year's theme was Emerald and guests dressed in various shades of the jewel tone.

Attendees at the CTIJF 2019 Fashion and All That Jazz Gala Dinner. Picture: Abongwe Qokela

Presented by GQ Editor Yati Khumalo, the night kicked off with GQ South Africa's Best Dressed man and woman winners for the night

This was followed by a speech from Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel.

The Wear SA show then started with AWear SA Students Collaboration followed by local designers such as DOD, X94, BCWC, Please & Thank You and Magnets which was accompanied with a performance by Reason.

The final part of the formal proceedings ended with a performance by "SA's Fiercest Beyoncé Dance Squad" The Carters led by Matthew Carter Poole.





The Cape Town International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday at the CTICC with tickets available at Computicket.



