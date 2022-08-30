All the SAMA28 action: From DJ Cleo pulling up on a motorbike to Mzansi couples serving date night

Actress, musician and TV presenter Nandi Madida hosted the 28th South African Music Awards, and when it came to her fashion looks, she ensured to serve. Sun City this weekend was abuzz as entertainers and friends of the entertainment industry attended the prestigious music awards ceremony.

Fashion is always a hot topic at any event that has a red carpet. The #SAMA28 red carpet was a well decorated fitting setting to show off a designer creation. Once again, some of Mzansi A-listers either opted to arrive late for the red carpet or not at all stop by the photographer filled carpet. It's a big night in music and everyone has come out including Matenase #SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/tQMb8K9M83 — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 28, 2022 Sadly, there is a growing trend of celebs standing up the red carpet for their own personal photoshoot. Must be the jitters of the critics.

The red carpet was full of individuals that are still making their way up the racks on the social ladder and some who might have been forgotten. DJ Cleo, reminded us all who he is, when he pulled up on the carpet in a Harley Davidson motorbike. He had heads turning every time he made the engine raw, creating a stir on the small sized carpet. Talk about pulling up in style @djcleo1 #SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/5M3bd0rhpC — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 28, 2022 While A-listers are skipping out on major red carpet events, social media sensations such as Matenase, who went viral for his dancing videos are attending.

Those who braved the carpet ensured to deliver looks that were creative and got us talking. Is it fashion if it does not create conversation? TV presenter and actress Anele Zondo. Picture: Timothy Bernard. Actress Linda Mtoba wore a creative number from Durban University of Technology's finest alumina Dale McCarthy and Jane Wolff of McCarthy Wolff. Her couture ensemble had many of us talking about her bust. TV presenter, actress and actress Anele Zondo turned heads when she turned up in her risky ensemble. Her silver dress showed off her assets and was a real stunner. For her creation, Zondo enlisted Otsile Sefolo who also created TV and radio presenter Luthando “LootLove” Shosha’s orange number.

LootLove turned heads in her Seflo creation, which had all the drama at the back with its magnificent bow. An awards show is always a great excuse to have date night and this some celebrity couples took the moment to step out. Fikile and Nozuko Mbalula. Picture: Timothy Bernard Rapper Priddy Ugly who has all eyes on him ahead of his big fight with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest stepped co-ordinated with his wife media personality Bontle Modiselle.

YouTube sensation Khanya “Ghost” Hlubi turned up on the red carpet with his girlfriend Seemah, just after trending for buying her dream car. Star of Netflix series “How To Ruin Christmas” Sandile Mahlangu stepped out with his leading lady actress Mbali Nkosi. Soul musician Berita stepped out and was glowing on the red carpet as she posed next to A-listers Zakes Bantwini, it was like they had planned their red outfits.

Berita: Picture: Timothy Bernard On the main stage, Madida understood the memo that when you are hosting an awards ceremony, as big as the SAMAs, you are allowed to change more than once or twice. Even her co-host Lawrence Maleka took on fashion risks and came out looking like a lime green highlight in his suit. This look could have been a fashion moment had it not been for his clinging polo neck. Maleka’s leather and denim outfit could have also done without the black tie, the look was edgy but that tie let it down.