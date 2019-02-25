The casting will take place at the at the Durban Botanical Gardens Conference Room. Picture: SDR.

On March 1-2, the Durban Fashion Fair in partnership with eThekwini Municipality will be hosting an open model casting for young models who want to walk the DFF runway.



Now in its 8th year, this fashion extravaganza boasts an array of international, national and emerging designers to showcase their talent to a massive crowd of fashionistas, the media, and lovers of all things fine.





Not only has the eThekwini Municipality firmly backed the designers, but the City has also created another platform for new faces who have potential to be top models, giving them an opportunity to break into the industry.





This opportunity is open to both men and women who are not signed with an agency and want to model at the Durban Fashion Fair 2019 later this year.





There is no experience required and those i ndividuals who are selected will be trained to walk the runway.





Those who want to participate must be in good physical shape and be between the ages of 16-35 years of age and have a valid ID document and bring proof of residence with them to the casting.





Ladies must have a minimum height without heels of 1.75 metres tall with a hip measurement of between 90-92 cm. They must also wear minimal makeup, body-fitting clothing (no jeans) and bring heels.





Men must be no less than 1.83 metres tall. Picture: SDR.





Young men must be no less than 1.83 metres tall and fit into a size 30-32 trouser. They must wear a form fitted t-shirt/shirt and closed shoes (no trainers/takkies).





The casting will take place at the at the Durban Botanical Gardens Conference Room, situated at 9A John Zikhali Road, Musgrave from 9 am for registration and finishing promptly at 3 pm on both days.





For more information, call 0727469297 during office hours or log onto www.facebook.com/DurbanFashionFair or @Dbnfashion_fair.



