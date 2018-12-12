Global sports brand PUMA and renowned visual artist, Bradley Theodore, reunite to create a strikingly vibrant collection for 2019. Featuring Bradley’s signature colour-laden graphics with strong brushwork technique, this street art inspired lifestyle collection drops in January 2019.
In his second collaboration with PUMA, Bradley brings his unique style to streetwear staples – reimagining them with bright pops of colour and rich symbolism that explores the human condition.
PUMA silhouettes are enhanced with hand-painted symbols like skulls, hearts, and hashtags that reference today’s culture of representation and communication.
A mix of classic and progressive PUMA styles, the collection highlights the artists hand-painted all over graphics, strokes and colour blocking with ‘CREATIVITY IS CULTURE’ printed under the tongue and a rubberised patch of his signature skull-icon featuring across the collection.
A progressive fashion-forward running silhouette, the PUMA Thunder Bradley Theodore is designed with a soft leather upper and contrast mesh lining, while the chunky sole is decked with neon colour-blocked TPU inserts.
The PUMA Capri Bradley Theodore is a classic vulcanized silhouette built with a soft leather upper featuring hand-drawn effects of tonal glossy graphics on quarter panels with the famed 'NEW YORK' script. For the classic court silhouette PUMA Clyde Bradley Theodore the artist works with his colourful hand-drawn graphics on quarter panels and a debossed 'BRADLEY THEODORE' signature on the medial side.
With apparel and accessories to complete the look, the collection features the PUMA x Bradley Theodore Reversible Bomber adorned with rubber print graphics of a skull on the left chest, paint stripes on the upper left sleeve with crossed bone artwork.
Nail the streetstyle look with the PUMA x Bradley Theodore CREW that features Bradley Theodore’s signature embroidery, PUMA wordmark graphic rubber and the skull graphic print. In addition to a range of tees and track pants from the collection, the artist completes the look with the PUMA x Bradley Theodore Hip Bag featuring allover print and a curved cap with snapback adjuster.
The full PUMA x Bradley Theodore collection is available in South Africa from 25 January 2019 at PUMA SELECT stores, Archive, Madaiza, X-Trend and selected retailers nationwide. For the latest on what’s dropping locally, follow @PUMASouthAfrica on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.pumaselect.co.za.