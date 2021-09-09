ASAP Rocky hints that there’s a possible adidas x Prada sneakers colab on the way

The 32-year-old hip-hop superstar's girlfriend, Fenty founder Rihanna, is clearly a fan of the trainers as she commented on the sneakers snaps with the smiling cat with heart-eyes emoji.

The 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker admitted it was a seamless process collaborating with the Jordanian-Romanian designer on AWGE x Amina Muaddi last year, as he knows exactly what is hot and not and they both have a "mutual admiration for style".

He said at the time: “I know what I like and don’t like in fashion, [and] I love what she does already with the shoes.

“Amina has an aesthetic and a flow going, just in general, you know, I wanted to make sure that whatever we did it bridged the gap between both of us, and it moved cohesively. It was easy collaborating with Amina. Knowing how passionate she is about her own brand, and knowing everything that she puts into it, it was a no-brainer going into this collaboration, because I already had the experience and was familiar with her work. And [she was familiar with] my aesthetic too. We have a mutual admiration for style.”