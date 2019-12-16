Ashley Graham is proud to have been the first pregnant model to walk in a Tommy Hilfiger runway show.
The 32-year-old model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin and the baby is due in January yet Ashley strutted her stuff on the catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya show held as part of New York Fashion Week back in September.
Ashley showed off her baby bump as she walked and afterwards she was delighted to be told by Tommy, 68, that her participation was a first for the label.
Speaking to US Vogue magazine, she said: "Tommy told me I was the first pregnant woman who'd ever walked his runway."
The show saw a diverse range of models take to the catwalk at Harlem's Apollo Theatre and the show had a block party theme.