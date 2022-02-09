At just 3 years old, Kaavia James Union Wade launches her first clothing collection

The daughter of award-winning actress Gabrielle Union and legendary basketball player Dwyane Wade partnered with Janie and Jack to launch her first collection of kiddies wear.

One of the coolest babies on the internet Kaavia James Union Wade just launched her first fashion collection at three years old.

“The inspiration is Kaavia James, but the goal is for each child and each parent to be able to see yourself in each of these clothes,” Union says.

What’s lovely about this collection is that it is playful and child friendly. It consists of dresses, cool two pieces, shirts and shorts, sunglasses and so much more.

Kaavia also has a book called ‘Shady Baby’, which launched in January last year. She follows the footsteps of her mother, who has two books to her name.

“@kaaviajames has an opinion... and soon she will share it with the world. @dwyanewade and I are so excited to announce ‘Shady Baby’, our picture book which teaches kids to use their moral compass and inner strength to choose kindness and compassion and to stick up for themselves and others,” Union said at the book launch.