Athleisure wear brand collaborates with designer Sthembiso Mchunu on private label, XT

The new store was designed with a modern take in mind, with digital elements and a “feature zone”.

“We are very excited to open our doors to sports fashion enthusiasts at the V&A Waterfront, providing shoppers with a bigger space that gives them an opportunity to experience our brand memorably. Not only is the expansion boosting local employment by doubling the staff component in this The Cross Trainer store, but it is also building an ecosystem for designers, customers, tourists, and sports fans to conveniently access their essential items” says CEO, Mark Frame.

In addition to opening the new outlet, the brand also collaborated with local fashion designer Sthembiso Mchunu, the founder of The Watermelon Social Club fashion brand.

Mchunu is the mastermind behind the Heritage Collection for the brand’s private label, XT, which will be housed and showcased in the new outlet.