Athleisure wear brand collaborates with designer Sthembiso Mchunu on private label, XT
Share this article:
Athleisure Wear brand, The Cross Trainer opened its first-ever flagship store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
The new store was designed with a modern take in mind, with digital elements and a “feature zone”.
“We are very excited to open our doors to sports fashion enthusiasts at the V&A Waterfront, providing shoppers with a bigger space that gives them an opportunity to experience our brand memorably. Not only is the expansion boosting local employment by doubling the staff component in this The Cross Trainer store, but it is also building an ecosystem for designers, customers, tourists, and sports fans to conveniently access their essential items” says CEO, Mark Frame.
In addition to opening the new outlet, the brand also collaborated with local fashion designer Sthembiso Mchunu, the founder of The Watermelon Social Club fashion brand.
Mchunu is the mastermind behind the Heritage Collection for the brand’s private label, XT, which will be housed and showcased in the new outlet.
About the collection, Mchunu says: “Our collection with @thecrosstrainer is inspired by prehistoric rock paintings, as we try to create a basketball history and culture in South Africa.
“We aimed to stay authentic to the colour palette found in rock paintings with a mixture of modern colour schemes.
“The Watermelon Social Club basketball Team presented by XT will serve as the catalyst for South African basketball culture and style on and off the court. The blueprint begins with our partnership with @thecrosstrainer and forming the narrative around basketball culture to South Africans.
Mchunu recently launched his A/W 22 collection at SA Fashion Week.