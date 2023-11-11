Beach bag essentials: What you need to pack in your bag when heading to the beach

The sun is out and it’s finally beach weather. There’s no better way to spend a long hot summer’s day than on the beach where you can dip in and out of the ocean or just relax on the sand soaking up the sun.

Whether you’re there to catch a tan or to cool down, always make sure that you have a well-packed bag to ensure an enjoyable beach experience. Before you hit the sandy shores, here's a list of essentials you should pack in your beach bag. Sunblock

This is probably the most essential item on the list. You shouldn’t be leaving the house without wearing any sunblock anyway. But knowing that you’re going to spend the day out in the sun, it’s crucial that you’re protected from harmful UV rays to avoid sunburns and long-term damage. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply it every couple of hours.

Water Water and sunblock should be the first items in your bag. There is no way you can spend time in the blazing heat without keeping your body hydrated. Pack as much water as you can. You’re meant to drink at least eight glasses of water a day but when you’re out in the heat you might want to consider upping that amount. Pop a few bottles of water in the freezer the night before.

Packs water and snacks for the day. Picture: Pexels Nati Snacks

Instead of packing a full-on lunch that could possibly spoil in the heat, take along little snacks instead. Think raisins, nuts, protein bars and ice-cold fruit. Swimsuit Of course, it wouldn't be a beach trip without a swimsuit! Pack a couple of your favourite swimsuits that make you feel confident and comfortable.

Don't forget to take a cover-up for when you want to take a break from the water but still want to enjoy the beach ambience. Hat and sunglasses Shield your face and eyes from the sun’s intense rays by taking a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of sunglasses with UV protection along with you.

Don’t forget your hat and sunglasses. Picture: Pexels Hedefneydii Hair accessories Whether it be a headscarf, headband or the humble hair clip, no beach bag should be without at least one of these.

Unless you always have beach-ready hair, these simple accessories can rescue any bad hair situation. Towels A soft, absorbent towel is a must-have beach item. Choose one that’s large enough to comfortably lounge on and dry off after a refreshing swim in the ocean.

Wet wipes Pop a pack of wet wipes in your bag for those unexpected spills and sticky ice-cream fingers. A good book