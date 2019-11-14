Beachwear to make you sizzle this summer









It's time to show off that summer body. Picture: Pexels Summer is finally here for you to show off the hot body you’ve been working on all winter. For all those times you said no to yummy carb-filled winter food and went to the gym in the dark, you now get to confidently laze around the poolside or frolic in the ocean wearing whatever bikini you desire. But a great body needs the right swim and beachwear to show it off in style. We found the hottest beachwear, from the best swimwear to essential accessories, to rock this summer. SWIMWEAR

Cut outs: If you’re more comfortable in a one-piece costume but want to show a bit of flesh, then costumes with cutout details are great. The size of the cutout, or how many there are, depends on how much skin you want to show.

Shop: V-neck swimsuit with ruffle trims and a ring appliqué. From Zara, R559.00

Asymmetric: Even though this look might leave you with an odd tan, it’s worth it. Any design that shows a dramatic one side to the other, is considered an asymmetric. When it comes to the bikini having one strap different to the other or only having one strap is a modern twist on what could be a very basic piece.

Shop: Striped one shoulder one piece. From Mr Price, R179.99

Frills: This is an unavoidable trend that we see throughout women's wear, from casual to evening wear. And we’re loving the fact that frills are popping up on swimwear. Whether a small detail on a bikini bottom or a more dramatic detail on a top, it says playfully feminine regardless.

Shop: Floral pattern one shoulder with frill details. From Mr Price, R179.99

Tropical print: Yes we that there’s no big surprises here but what says holiday mode more than tropical prints. Island living, long lazy days on the beach dozing under big palm trees and sipping on cool cocktails; how can you NOT love it.

Shop: Printed halter swimsuit with a plunging neckline and ties in the back. From Zara, R599.00

Spaghetti string straps: Skinny straps holding up a full bikini with a sexy low cut back is one of the hottest swimwear looks this summer. For the ladies who are not comfortable in a strapless bikini top, this is perfect. You will have a fainter tan line than wider straps.

Shop: V-neck swimsuit with thin straps. From Zara, R559.00

HATS

Hats are an essential outdoor item to keep you protected from the blazing sun even if you’re cooling down in the waters. These are two styles that are trending this season.

Straw sun hats: They are timeless and effortlessly chic. This season they are bigger is better. There’s nothing like a bit of drama on the beach. Stick to a natural colour that will go with any bikini.

Shop: Wide wired brim from Country Road, R 699.00

Bucket hats: These fun and funky hats had a moment in winter but are sure to make an even bigger impact this summer. Vibrant prints or bold solids, this retro style hat can be worn in any size.

Shop: Animal print bucket hat from Zara, R359.00

BAGS

A big beach bag is an essential for a trip to the beach. Everything has to go in there, so it has to be fairly big. Big enough to everything from your sunblock to bottles of water. Here are my favourite bags.

The transparent trend has been big this year and we continue to love it summer. You’ll never have to struggle to find anything in your bag again.

Shop: Maxi vinyl beach bag from Zara, R459.00

Natural tones are great for any beach outfit and blend in perfectly with the natural surroundings. This over-sized tote will hold all the essentials and the not-so-essential extras as well.

Shop: Extra-large natural-coloured tote bag from Zara, R659.00



