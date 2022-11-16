Before flashing your cash for that designer handbag, here’s how not to fall for a scam this Black Friday

It’s almost one of the biggest shopping sales, Black Friday. While many brands will be having specials on most of their products, it’s important to take safety precautions while shopping. If you’re planning on shopping this Black Friday, here’s what not to do.

Don’t overspend Stick to the budget you’ve assigned for your shopping, and if your money gets depleted, don’t go around borrowing money, you’ll regret it later. Don’t purchase things you don’t need

Avoid spending unnecessarily. Write down a shopping list and stick to it. Anything off that list will probably be a waste of money. Don’t accept help from strangers If you’ll be going to the physical stores, do not allow strangers to help you, either with shopping or carrying your luggage. Thieves will be all over the place looking for someone to steal from, let it not be you.

Don’t take your children with If you have small children, it’s best to leave them at home. Shops are usually packed on Black Friday. Sometimes people even push one another, causing a stampede, which may cause injury to your child. Don’t flash your money

