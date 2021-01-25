Bernie Sanders launches official sweatshirt of his inauguration meme

US Senator Bernie Sanders, the most famous man on social media, has turned his meme into something positive. Sanders was captured at President Joe Biden’s inauguration by Brendan Smialowski, a Washington-based photojournalist who covers politics. In the picture taken, he is seen wearing oversized mittens and a practical brown coat, seated on a folding chair in keeping with social-distancing protocols. He has his arms and legs crossed. If democracy had a face! #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/6dPamgCEmG — S. Arman Ghaffarizadeh (@FromNanoToMacro) January 21, 2021 Since then, the image has gone viral and has been photoshopped into historical moments, movie scenes, famous paintings and more.

Seeing how much attention it has been getting, Sanders pushed for the sale of the Chairman Sanders Crewneck printed with his meme.

All profits made from the sweater will be donated to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

The Meals on Wheels programme is known for delivering food to those whose circumstances make it difficult for them to buy or make meals of their own.

Bernie’s Merch Store is selling these crewnecks!



They are union printed - OF COURSE.



ALL PROCEEDS go to Meals on Wheels!



I love you @BernieSanders! https://t.co/cm4UAmbq5p — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 22, 2021

During the pandemic, the demand for such services has seen a stark increase.

Interestingly, the Sanders sweater which cost $45 (R684) sold out on the same day of its release.

During his appearance on “Late Night”, Sanders gave Jen Ellis a shout-out, the teacher who made his meme go viral.

Sen. Bernie Sanders raising money for charity with his famous inauguration pose https://t.co/bLmTr4HlGD pic.twitter.com/RzIzYWlf8T — The Hill (@thehill) January 24, 2021

He said: "I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what's going on," he told host Seth Meyers.

Sanders joins the likes of Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle and Dwayne’s daughter, whose pictures are always turned into memes.