Best in fashion: Stars come out to play at Cannes Film Festival
One of the world’s biggest film events, the Cannes Film Festival, is back after being cancelled in 2020 due to the corona-virus pandemic. This year’s festival started on July 6 and will last until July 17.
Although it is about celebrating filmmakers, including actors and actresses, the festival takes pride in showcasing fashion.
Guests are known to put their best foot forward for the show, and this year was no exception.
These are some of our favourite looks.
Bella Hadid
The supermodel walked the red carpet in a sizzling hot black dress from the Schiaparelli. Autumn/Winter 2021 couture collection. The dress recently premiered as a salon presentation at couture week in Paris. She complimented the dress with a jaw-dropping gold-dipped bronchial tree necklace, also by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
Leonie Hanne
The fashion influencer donned a head-turner sculptural ballgown from the Nicole Felicia Couture new Spring/Summer 22 collection for her first red carpet. She also rocked Tony Ward holographic movement and pleated iridescent number that she describes as a “butterfly” dress.
Taylor Hill
The model dazzled in an Etro black gown embroidered with a tattoo Paisley motif, crafted with an open-back with criss-cross lacing.
Masoom Minawala Mehta
The Indian blogger and fashion influencer looked ravishing in a Manish Malhotra World white saree. She completed the look with stunning green earrings from Boucheron.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The actress wore a red Versace number with thin pleats.
Andie MacDowell
The actress and fashion model looked chic in a Prada satin dress embellished with a bodice embroidered with aquamarine crystals and glass jais fringes.
Here’s more of our best dressed from the Cannes Film Festival