Beverly Johnson slams fashion industry's treatment of black people

Beverly Johnson - who was the first black person to adorn the cover of Vogue in 1974 - says the fashion industry have been "slow" to include black people.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, she wrote: "I was meant to usher in a current of change in the fashion industry. But as the national conversation around racism expands, stories about discrimination in the fashion industry and at Vogue, in particular, have come under the spotlight.

The industry was slow to include other black people in other aspects of the fashion and beauty industry. Silence on race was then - and still is - the cost of admission to the fashion industry's top echelons."

And whilst the 67-year-old model has seen progress, she feels things still need to continue to change to make the industry more inclusive as a whole.