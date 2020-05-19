Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez's gowns sold to raise funds for PPE

Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez's gowns are being auctioned off to raise funds for PPE for frontline healthcare workers. Stylist to the stars, Elizabeth Stewart, has joined forces with eBay to sell off dresses belonging to A-listers to go towards the Direct Relief fund, a non-profit helping to deliver Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to nurses and doctors and those on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. The fundraiser, dubbed 'Chic Relief', sees the bold pink Georges Chakra couture gown 'On The Floor' hitmaker Jennifer, 50, rocked to the 2018 American Music Awards, and the custom-made Azzi & Osta fishtail dress 'Crazy in love' hitmaker Beyoncé, 38, wowed in at the pre-Grammys party in 2018, up for grabs.

Dresses worn by the likes of rapper Cardi B, No Doubt star Gwen Stefani and actresses including 'Killing Eve' star Sandra Oh, Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis are also being sold on the online auction site.

On Cate's gown by Mary Katrantzou, which she wore to the 2020 Golden Globes, and Viola's Max Mara hatler-style dress from the 2015 SAG Awards, Elizabeth told 'TODAY Style': "Cate's dress is so artistic and poetic. It could be an art installation!

"Viola's sets off her skin so beautifully and would look good on so many different people."

Those wanting to own a piece worn by one of the celebrities have until May 27 to nab a gown.

What's more, eBay is matching all donations raised by each sale up to $1-million.