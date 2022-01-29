Beyoncé brings out Ivy Park collection in time for Valentine's Day

Beyoncé will bring out Ivy Heart, an Ivy Park capsule collection modelled by Tyson Beckford, Karrueche Tran and Troye Sivan just in time for Valentine's Day. The “Feeling Myself” hitmaker will be dropping “Ivy Heart - the sixth collection” between the former Destiny's Child member and Adidas - on February 9 online and in stores February 10 just in time for love's big day.

Snippets of the gender-neutral line - mainly in different hues of red - have been published online showing some of the wares being modelled by pop superstar Troye Sivan, model and actor Tyson Beckford and models Shu Pei, Karrueche Tran and the comedian Naomi Watanabe. #IVYHEART | https://t.co/WCcsmM9hIf FEB 9 + select stores globally FEB 10#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/KDkQM27jMW — IVY PARK (@WeAreIvyPark) January 28, 2022 The range of accessories, shoes and clothes - which includes a latex baseball cap, a heart-lip bag and a latex parka jacket. The latest offering from the global singing superstar was her Christmas collection - titled “Halls of Ivy” - aimed at both adults and children and sought to bring people together regardless of background, race or beliefs while honouring individuality.