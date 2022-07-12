Beyoncé set to drop another Ivy Park collection 8 days before her album release

July is a big month for the Beyhive as not only will they be feasting on new music, they will also get a collection drop from Beyoncé. In collaboration with adidas, Beyoncé’s Ivy Park is launching the new Ivytopia collection.

In this campaign, the “Break My Soul” hitmaker worked with supermodels Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Adut Akech, Harvey Newton-Haydon and Alva Claire. Not only is it for adults, but this collection also has a kid’s section, meaning you can match with your little one. In a statement released by the brand, the collection is described as cathartic and empowering. Adut Akech in Ivytopia. Picture: Supplied. “As our cast ventures out of isolation and into hyper-real nature, they discover an outside world that no longer feels the same. It’s a new beginning for collective healing and exploring our possibilities. This campaign is illustrated through enhanced lighting, bold yet stark production design and elevated styling.

“Ivy Park utilises this futuristic yet surreal narrative to affirm the fact that through optimism and imagination, we can create our Ivytopia.” Some statement pieces from the collection include the iconic Stan Smith, which has been re-worked with a bold and slightly futuristic look, a reversible bucket hat and stunning swimwear pieces in yellow, blue and white. Joan Smalls in the new Ivytopia swimsuit. Picture: Supplied. In South Africa, the collection will be released on July 21. Queen B’s highly anticipated album “Renaissance” will drop on July 29.