Beyonce at The Lion King premiere. Picture: Twitter.

American singer and actress Beyonce made an impressive appearance at The Lion King World Premiere on July 9 when she showed up covered in crystal couture.



The singer who plays Nala in the movie was twinning with her daughter, Blue Ivy who also came dripping in an Alexander McQueen custom-made tuxedo dress.





Beyonce wore a black sheer skirt with crystal embellishments, pairing it with a diamond-encrusted blazer that matched her clutch and strappy heels. She added Lorraine Schwartz jewellery to her already stunning outfit, completing the look with sleek cornrows.









Her seven-year-old daughter rocked the similar outfit, except that Blue’s blazer only had silver epaulets, and she wore a white shirt underneath instead of jewellery .





Other attendees of the premier included Beyonce's best-friends, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams who also dressed the part for the big night. Kelly wore a zebra print dress with bell sleeves, pairing it with stockings and slip on heels.









Michelle looked stunning in an iridescent metallic dress which needed no accessories.





Here's more of our best dressed at the premier.





Marsai Martin at the premiere of the #TheLionKing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UVgZkuec9v — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) July 10, 2019

take your place. the queens have arrived at @disney’s #thelionking pride rock / red carpet tonight. pic.twitter.com/T8Aaw2uGYA — grown-ish (@grownish) July 10, 2019





The Lion King will be out on July 17 this year.