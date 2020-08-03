Beyoncé’s 'Black Parade' features over 20 South African designers
Beyoncé released her third anticipated visual album, “Black Is King” over the weekend
On this visual album film, she featured many talented black designers, and over 20 of them are from South Africa.
Floyd Avenue, Rich Mnisi, Nao Serati, Thebe Magugu, Maxhosa Africa, Franc Elis, Hamethop, Ifele, Katekani Moreku and Orapeleng Modutle make the list of Africa’s most talented designers.
Ntando XV Ngwenya, Otsile Sefolo, Reign SA, Rich Factory, Selfi, Sindiso Khumalo, Sober Design House, Sun Goddess and Thabo Makhetha are also featured.
Also making it to the "Black Parade," a platform on Beyoncé’’s official website that features black businesses such as The House of Diva, Donald Nxumalo, Blackboard Africa, Vukile Batyi, Umtu Jeanes by Afrikan Swiss, Tshepo Jeans, Vero Amelio and TN Collective.
To understand why these designers are recognised by Queen B, take a look at some of their work below.
Floyd Avenue
Rich Mnisi
Nao Serati
Thebe Magugu
Maxhosa Africa
Orapeleng Modutle
Franc Elis
Hamethop
Ifele
Katekani Moreku
Ntando XV Ngwenya
Reign SA
Rich Factory
Selfi
Sindiso Khumalo
Otsile Sefolo
Sober Design House
The House of Diva
Donald Nxumalo
Vukile Batyi
View this post on Instagram
@t.w.g_1942 The World’s Greatest is about what it means to be the People’s Champion. It is the collective effort needed to move Culture. The overcoming of challenges, to become the best version of ourselves, and crossing the finish line together. . . . 🌍✊🏿🌻🐝🦋 . . . #IamBecauseWeAre #TheWorldsGreatest . . . Photographer @boipelokhunou Styling and Modeling @trevor_stuurman
Thabo Makhetha
Umtu Jeanes by Afrikan Swiss
Tshepo Jeans
Vero Amelio
TN Collectiv