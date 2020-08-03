LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
MaXhosa Africa is recognised globally. Picture: Instagram/@MaXhosa

Beyoncé’s 'Black Parade' features over 20 South African designers

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 18h ago

Beyoncé released her third anticipated visual album, “Black Is King” over the weekend

On this visual album film, she featured many talented black designers, and over 20 of them are from South Africa.

Floyd Avenue, Rich Mnisi, Nao Serati, Thebe Magugu, Maxhosa Africa, Franc Elis, Hamethop, Ifele, Katekani Moreku and Orapeleng Modutle make the list of Africa’s most talented designers.

Ntando XV Ngwenya, Otsile Sefolo, Reign SA, Rich Factory, Selfi, Sindiso Khumalo, Sober Design House, Sun Goddess and Thabo Makhetha are also featured.

Also making it to the "Black Parade," a platform on Beyoncé’’s official website that features black businesses such as The House of Diva, Donald Nxumalo, Blackboard Africa, Vukile Batyi, Umtu Jeanes by Afrikan Swiss, Tshepo Jeans, Vero Amelio and TN Collective.

To understand why these designers are recognised by Queen B, take a look at some of their work below.

Floyd Avenue

Floyd Avenue designs. Picture: Themba Mbuyisa

Rich Mnisi

Trevor Stuurman in Rich Mnisi. Picture: Instagram/@rich_mnisi

Nao Serati

Nao Serati designs. Picture: naoserati.com.

Thebe Magugu

Thebe Magugu designs. Picture: Jacques Weyers.

Maxhosa Africa

MaXhosa designs. Picture: Instagram/@maxhosa.

Orapeleng Modutle

Boity Thulo in Orapeleng Modutle. Picture: Instagram

Franc Elis

Hamethop

Midi and Mini Ndebele Art bags 🦓.

Ifele

Katekani Moreku

Ntando XV Ngwenya

Ntando XV Ngwenya. Picture: Jurie Potgieter.

Reign SA

Reign SA. Picture: Andrea Baioni.

Rich Factory

Nomzamo Mbatha in Rich Factory. Picture: AFI.

Selfi

Selfi garments. Picture: @selfi/Instagram

Sindiso Khumalo

Sindiso Khumalo. Picture: Jonathan Kope.

Otsile Sefolo

Sober Design House

The House of Diva

Donald Nxumalo

Vukile Batyi

Thabo Makhetha

Thabo Makhetha designs. Picture: thabomakhetha.com

Umtu Jeanes by Afrikan Swiss

Umtu Jeans by Afrikan Swiss. Picture: Instagram/@afrikanswiss

Tshepo Jeans

Fit by Tshepo Jeans. Picture: Instagram/@tshepojeans

Vero Amelio

Vero Amelio fees must fall collection. Picture: Instagram/@veroamelio

TN Collectiv

TN Collectiv. Picture: Supplied

