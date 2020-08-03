Beyoncé’s 'Black Parade' features over 20 South African designers

Beyoncé released her third anticipated visual album, “Black Is King” over the weekend

On this visual album film, she featured many talented black designers, and over 20 of them are from South Africa.

Floyd Avenue, Rich Mnisi, Nao Serati, Thebe Magugu, Maxhosa Africa, Franc Elis, Hamethop, Ifele, Katekani Moreku and Orapeleng Modutle make the list of Africa’s most talented designers.

Ntando XV Ngwenya, Otsile Sefolo, Reign SA, Rich Factory, Selfi, Sindiso Khumalo, Sober Design House, Sun Goddess and Thabo Makhetha are also featured.

Also making it to the "Black Parade," a platform on Beyoncé’’s official website that features black businesses such as The House of Diva, Donald Nxumalo, Blackboard Africa, Vukile Batyi, Umtu Jeanes by Afrikan Swiss, Tshepo Jeans, Vero Amelio and TN Collective.