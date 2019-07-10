Beyonce arrives at the world premiere of "The Lion King" on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Beyoncé rarely makes a wrong move when it comes to her outfit choices. In fact, she rarely makes any wrong moves. And if she does you would be too nervous to say anything about it unless you want the Hive (Beyoncé’s fiercely loyal fans) to come down on you.

On Tuesday night the singer and actress attended the premiere of the live-action adaption of the Disney classic “The Lion King” with hubby Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy at her side. Beyoncé stars as the voice of Queen Nala.

Beyonce arrives at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mother and daughter wore matching outfits. Queen B wore a black embellished Alexander McQueen blazer over a sheer glittering black skirt. While seven-year-old Blue Ivy wore a black blazer, with minimum bedazzling, over a sheer black skirt, similar to her mom.

Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Beyoncé has recently been criticized for the voice she gave her character saying that she wasn’t suited for the part and that her voice wasn’t transformed enough, leaving the character to simply sound… well… like Beyoncé!

It seems that Bey is on a bit of a losing streak this week because now her fans are not happy with the outfit as well as the makeup she wore to the premiere.

They are so unhappy that they’ve actually (and bravely) “said it out loud” on Twitter. Here are some of those tweets.

The outfit is so wrong on Beyoncé it made her look short. https://t.co/4XfblqvRj7 — aphrodite (@milay_di) July 10, 2019

I knew Beyoncé’s outfit tonight was going to disappoint. I felt it in my soul. I knew where she was going but it ugghhhhhhh🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/gNcaBRb6Rw — REGINAE✨👸🏾💙 (@ReginaeAlana) July 10, 2019

Beyoncé looks like a whole mess in that outfit. Whew chileee — come on, dont give me dat stuff (@fatousky) July 10, 2019

Beyonce's outfit to the lion king primere was ugly as hell — Claryce (@IDontLikeUGLIES) July 10, 2019



