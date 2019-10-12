Rich Factory inclusive collection catered for women of all shapes and sizes. Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo.

Bright African prints, florals as well as textured, electric and woven fabrics were just some of the popular choices for the second night of the African Fashion International Fashion Week (AFI Fashion Week). The designs came in exaggerated and feminine silhouettes , stand out pieces, loose resort pieces as well body-hugging fits.

Taking place at Sandton’s Convention Centre, Friday night saw some of Africa’s most celebrated and talented designers showcasing their spring and summer collections.

Loin cloth and Ashes presented a modern ready-to-wear collection of girly dresses and separates of shorts, pants and skirts. Simon Deiner / SDR Photo.

Returning to the AFI runway after a long absence, Loin cloth and Ashes presented a modern ready-to-wear collection of girly dresses and separates of shorts, pants and skirts...loved the funky and colorful prints.

My Favorited show of the night was the inclusive show by Rich Factory. Designer Rina Chunga has an exceptional design eye and talent. Her garments come in mostly bright African Prints designs in not so usual shapes and silhouettes.

Her collection included a show stopper Goddess dress worn by fitness entrepreneur Palesa Masiteng. The collection catered for plus-size women as well and we love to see brands being mindful about designing for women of all sizes and shapes.

Fitness entrepreneur Palesa Masiteng wearing a African goddess dress by Rich Factory. Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo.

AFI hosted a selection of designers from the continent and one of them whose work I fell in love with is Eric Raisina from Madagascar who impresses with textured and woven designs.

His designs come in natural textiles such as silk, raffia, sisal, linen and cotton. Raisina's haute texture collection is composed of one of a kind pieces and accessories that are reminiscent of classic 60s disco era.

Eric Raisina from Madagascar specializes in textured designs and accessories. Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo.

Another invited designer, Mozambican fashion designer Taibo Bacar is one of Africa's top talented designers who have made a world-wide name for themselves. He fuses high-fashion and ready-to-wear very well.

His resort collection came in relaxed fits and flowing dresses and pants in white, red and black floral prints. High-cut body suits, print-on-print two pieces for men and plunging neck lines is what we should be wearing according to Taibo Bacar .

Taibo Bacar fuses high-fashion and ready-to-wear very well. Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo.

Key items that should be in your wardrobe this summer according to these designers are bucket hats, feminine dresses in lightweight fabrics such as silk, chiffon, linen and cotton. Don't forget prints such as floral, African Prints, textured fabrics as well fabrics that are kind to the environment.

* For the full designer gallery visit www.africanfashioninternational.com.