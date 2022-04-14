Billie Eilish previews the new Nike x Billie collection

Billie Eilish has designed a sustainable AF 1 High Mushroom sneaker, which is a "fresh" take on the iconic shoe. She said in a press release: “The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own.

“It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.” The beige footwear boasts Billie's Bloshsh logo on the lace dubraes and the insoles feature the slogan: “It’s hard to stop it once it starts.” As well as the Air Force 1s, the 'Happier Than Ever' singer has a number of loungewear items on the way, including a fleece hoodie, t-shirt and sweatpants in the same neutral shades.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Mushroom and apparel line will first be available on April 24 via Billie's website and Nike SNKRS on April 25. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike (@nike) Last year, Billie launched a vegan Air Jordan sneaker collection. The “Lost Cause” singer created two silhouettes, a take on the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15 in lime green and a nude colour.

The megastar gushed that it was a "surreal experience" getting to collaborate with the Jordan Brand on her own designs of the signature shoes made famous by the retired basketball champion, Michael Jordan. Alongside two promo snaps of her wearing the footwear, Billie wrote on Instagram at the time: "i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). “Both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee (sic)"

