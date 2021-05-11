Billie Eilish reveals that shopping at second hand stores influenced her style

Billie Eilish has revealed that shopping at thrift stores was a massive influence on her style.

The Grammy-winner - who wowed fans with her transformation on the cover of British Vogue magazine at the weekend - has opened up about where she got her style inspiration from over the years.

And the 'Your Power' hitmaker revealed that she loved buying her clothes from a thrift store because there is no "genre of clothing" and "limit" on what you can buy regardless of gender.

Asked where she got her style inspiration from by actress Barbie Ferreira in a video for British Vogue, Billie said: "Ah, Barbie, girl you so cute. Oh my gosh, [I get] fashion inspo all over the place. I mean, everywhere.

"Tyler had a lot of impact on me growing up. I used to like just only thrift like growing up ... I just did it because I really, really loved thrifting and I felt like what was nice about it is that there wasn't any real genre of clothing. It's like, all just there and so you kind of have no limit to what's, you know, there's no like women's blank or like women's ... there's just clothes and they're kind of in sections, but not really. That's kind of how I got my style."

The 19-year-old superstar posed in a lingerie-style corset and skirt for the cover of the fashion bible, and in the interview, she insisted that women should feel "empowered" whether they show off their skin or hide their body behind oversized clothes.

She said: “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a s*** and you’re a w****. If I am, then I’m proud.

“Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

Billie is "taking back that power" and has vowed to wear and do whatever she wants to make herself "feel good".

On wearing a corset while promoting body positivity, she said: “My thing is that I can do whatever I want.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing ... if you feel like you look good, you look good. It’s about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I’m not letting myself be owned anymore.”