Billy Porter had to clip the dramatic wings on his Emmy Award outfit

Billy Porter's wings on the sleeves of his outfit didn't work out the way he'd hoped at the Emmy Awards. The 'Pose' actor - who lost out to 'The Crown's Josh O'Connor for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series prize - walked the red carpet at LA Live in an all-black outfit featuring long sleeves, gloves, trousers and dramatic ruffled wings on his arms, but admitted he'd originally planned for the outfit to look very different.

Speaking on 'Live From E!', he said: "Interestingly enough, this was supposed to go all the way to the floor, this little piece, and it didn't. I started just playing with shapes and stuff in the mirror and it was like, 'Well, they feels like wings.' " But Billy - who teamed his outfit with Lorraine Schwarz jewellery, including a huge diamond and emerald necklace, two diamond bracelets and multiple rings and ear cuffs - felt the outfit was appropriate for his role in new movie musical 'Cinderella'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) He quipped: "You know I am the fairy godmother!"

The 51-year-old star previously admitted he wants to send a "clear" message with his red carpet wear. He said: "You know, I am now working with Ty Hunter who is my new stylist, and we really, through quarantine, have been able to just get a handle on and get in the driver's seat of the train that took off. "It just took off so quick that like, you know, I just wanted to make sure that what I'm saying as I walk onto these red carpets, into the events - as a walking piece of political art, that's what I'm trying to be every time - that we're clear."

The 51-year-old actor has gone viral with his bold ensembles at the Oscars, the Met Gala, and Tonys. And Billy previously said he puts outfits together by defining the event and creating a deeper meaning with his style. He explained: "We decide by first trying to define what the moment is. What the event is about and then we go from there. I'm a very story-oriented person coming from being an actor, so I always try to have a narrative for myself so that there is always a reason and there's always a point. I want to be a walking piece of art - political art - whenever I can, any time I show up. I let other people say that [I'm a fashion icon]. You know, show business is hard because you borderline on confidence and arrogance, so I'm trying to be on the confidence side. I'm going to let other people call me a fashion icon at least for the next couple of years and then I'll do it myself. But that's what people are saying."