Billy Porter opens up about his ’political’ red carpet outfits

Billy Porter has opened up about his ’political’ red carpet outfits and how he is working with his stylist to make sure they are ’obvious’ messages. The 'Pose' star - who dubbed himself a "walking piece of political art" - revealed he's working with his new stylist Ty Hunter to make sure whatever he's trying to say through his clothes is obvious. Speaking on E! News' 'Daily Pop', he said: "You know, I am now working with Ty Hunter who is my new stylist, and we really, through quarantine, have been able to just get a handle on and get in the driver's seat of the train that took off. He continued: "It just took off so quick that like, you know, I just wanted to make sure that what I'm saying as I walk onto these red carpets, into the events - as a walking piece of political art, that's what I'm trying to be every time - that we're clear." The 51-year-old actor has gone viral with his bold ensembles at the Oscars, the Met Gala, and Tonys.

Billy Porter arriving at Met Gala. Picture: Twitter.

He rocked a diamond suit with a floral train representing a uterus to symbolise his pro-choice stance on women's abortion rights at the 2019 Tonys.

While at the Academy Awards that same year, Billy rocked a black gown with a tuxedo jacket over the top by Christian Siriano, with the aim of challenging society's idea of masculinity.

The king of the red carpet, Billy Porter. Picture: Instagram.

Billy previously said he puts outfits together by defining the event and creating a deeper meaning with his style.

He explained: "We decide by first trying to define what the moment is. What the event is about and then we go from there. I'm a very story-oriented person coming from being an actor, so I always try to have a narrative for myself so that there is always a reason and there's always a point. I want to be a walking piece of art - political art - whenever I can, any time I show up. I let other people say that [I'm a fashion icon]. You know, show business is hard because you borderline on confidence and arrogance, so I'm trying to be on the confidence side. I'm going to let other people call me a fashion icon at least for the next couple of years and then I'll do it myself. But that's what people are saying."