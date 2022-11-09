‘Birth of Stars’ cast slay in their Kardashians/Jenners outfits

They may be late, but at least they came to the party. The cast of “Birth of Stars” waited until everyone was done for Halloween to shut it down with their immaculate style. Oratile Masedi, casually known as Coachella Randy, took to Instagram to share images of him and his friends dressed as the Kardashians/Jenners.

They recreated the Kardashians/Jenners Met Gala 2019 looks. Randy and Kamohelo Pule mimicked Kendall and Kylie Jenner, respectively. Randy’s dress was designed by the Hammanskraal-based fashion brand, Nkature. Meanwhile, Pule was dressed by Khothatso Madumo, Orapeleng Modulte’s former intern. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIRTH OF STARS (@birthof_stars) Kagiso Mogola channelled Jennifer Lopez, who was with the Kardashians/Jenner at the Met Gala that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kagiso Mogola (@kagiso.mogola) Designer to the stars Orapeleng Modutle joined the trio as Kim Kardashian, wearing a Mugler-lookalike that he designed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orapeleng (@ot_modutle) In an interview with IOL Lifestyle, Modutle, who co-founded the Birth of Stars, said the reality show is a project close to his heart as he wanted to showcase the talent these young creatives have. “Starting the initiative ‘Birth of Stars’ was a passion project of mine to show the world the organic talent of these three young boys, more so I wanted to nurture their careers to guide and take them to the next level.”

