Black Coffee rubbishes claim that his Yawa store might be selling fakes

When it comes to clapbacks, Black Coffee sure knows how to put people in check when they start tripping.

The world-famous South African DJ hit back at a Twitter user who suggested that the garments sold at his pop-up store, Yawa, might be fake.

After the “We Dance Again” hitmaker announced that his new store in Sandton City in Joburg was now up and running, Lehakoe Warona called the garments sold there “AAA grade replicas from China”.

Coffee quickly responded by saying “We wouldn’t waste ours and your time and money with such...trust”.

Yawa, which was first launched at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, in January this year has now broadened its horizons to the City of Gold.