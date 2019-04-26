Actress Blake Lively. (Picture: Peter Iovino/Lionsgate via AP)

Blake Lively used to lie on the red carpet when she was asked about her outfit because she didn't want to admit she was wearing Forever 21 clothing. The 'Gossip Girl' star admitted she was so ashamed of her outfits at glitzy events - because they were from affordable fashion retailer Forever 21 - and so she would lie to reporters asking what designer she was wearing.

Speaking to 'The Handmaid's Tale' actress Sydney Sweeney for InStyle magazine, she said: "I wore Forever 21 much longer than I admitted.

"I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it. [laughs] For me, fashion is a form of self-expression. It also really takes me out of my comfort zone."

Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet during the premiere of "Deadpool 2". (Reuters)

Blake, 31, also revealed how part of her decision to pursue a career in acting came from the way it helped overcome her shyness.

She explained: "One of the reasons I'm an actor is that I'm naturally very shy, so it's liberating to dress up and pretend to be someone else."

While she has admitted acting helped develop her self-confidence, the star previously confessed it takes her a while to make friends because she isn't the kind of person to be interested in someone after meeting them "for a few minutes".

She said: "I am much less inhibited and more open with people than I was when I was younger. Acting did that for me, but I'm still slow to make friends.

"I'm not the type of person who meets someone and after a few minutes, I want to exchange phone numbers. It takes me time to feel comfortable with someone."

Meanwhile, the 'A Simple Favour' actress also added at the tie that her life with husband Ryan Reynolds and their daughters James, four, and two-year-old Inez is "wonderful" and insisted she and the 'Deadpool' actor "like doing everything together".

She said: "It's been wonderful Ryan and I like doing everything together. He loves helping me choose things for the house, he's interested in all types of cuisine, and he says he loves everything I cook for him - he's such a good liar!"