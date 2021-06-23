Bonang Matheba counts down to her birthday in a Bottega Veneta outfit

Bonang Matheba is a true definition of an “it girl,” and her luxurious taste in fashion proves so. The businesswoman is currently living her best life in New York.

While counting down to her birthday, she took to Instagram to share with her 4.4 million followers videos and pictures of herself in the city that never sleeps. The House of BNG founder shared images of herself wearing a Bottega Veneta zip salon dress when she was out on a date with her friends. Styled by international celebrity stylist Harrison Thomas Crite, Matheba donned Bottega Veneta.

The dress she wore cost around R34 569, and she paired it with stretch leather sandals that cost about R9 094. She completed the look with a mini knotted leather tote bag of about R22 843. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) Vogue reported that Daniel Lee, the creative director of Bottega Veneta, wanted to mix glamour with comfortability in their Spring/summer 21 collections.

“I wanted to create a world and a universe that felt very glamorous and done up, but also quite stripped and quite pure. “I’m always interested in this idea, of how you can feel done up and elegant at the same time as feeling comfortable. That’s my kind of mission for Bottega,” Lee said. Although her birthday is on June 25, the Mahikeng-born star has been receiving gifts.