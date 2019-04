Tales Soares, the Brazilian model who died. Picture: Instagram.

We always see models stumble and fall on the runway but shortly pull themselves up. Unfortunately, that was not the case for Tales Soares, a 26-year-old Brazilian model who collapsed on the runway during the Ocksa show at São Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW) on April 28.



According to Dazed, Soares’ death came as a shock as guests first thought him collapsing was part of the show until other models started assisting him. He was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.





“We’re sorry for his loss and send our deepest condolences to Tales’ family.” Followers of the account were enraged that the day’s schedule continued after the tragic events. “I did not believe it when I heard that the parade continued after Tales died on the catwalk. They did not have a bit of respect,” read a statement released by SPFW.