She was followed by Helen Rodel of Brazil whose range included mini and maxi dresses, bodysuits and unitard- all crochet.

Helen Rodel designs.





Inspired by the old tradition of shadow dolls, Irina Stetsko of Russia turned heads with her bright collection of shift dresses paired with dramatic hair bands.







Irina Stetsko designs.





Stealing the show was Xiong Ying of China with her Heaven Gaia collection. Ying presented high-end garments inspired by Chinese history. She focused on the Chinese dynasties, the Han and the Tang.





Heaven Gaia by Xiong Ying.





She reflected on the 4 beauties, Xi Shi, Wang Zhaojun, Diaochan, and Yang Guifei, blending all the elements into her designs to create fashion fantasy.



