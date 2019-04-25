Brie Larson attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Brie Larson has thanked Prada for the "custom gown" she wore to the Time 100 gala in New York on Tuesday night (24.04.19). The 29-year-old actress was recently named one of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2019, alongside the likes Ariana Grande, Emilia Clarke and Lady Gaga, and the star stepped out in a strapless emerald green dress by the prestigious Italian label to celebrate the swanky evening.

Brie Larson attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala. (Reuters)

She captioned a photo of her in the dress: "Thank you @prada for the custom gown to mark the occasion #Time100 (sic)"

Brie's stunning look came together with the help of her longstanding stylist Samantha McMillen, who thanked the star for standing up for women throughout her film career.

Samantha wrote on Instagram: "Brie x Prada for the #Time100gala this evening in NYC. Thank you @Prada for this beautiful custom creation. Congratulations @brielarson Thank you for standing up for all of us! #brielarson #captainmarvel #caroldanvers #prada (sic)"

Other fashionable attendees at the event included Taylor Swift, who stepped out wearing a floor-length pastel J Mendel gown with puffed sleeves.

Taylor Swift attends the Time 100 Gala. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Julianne Moore teamed up with the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, to wear a Givenchy feathered monochrome look, while Naomi Campbell donned a liquid-gold Valentino gown.

Model Naomi Campbell. (Reuters)

Brie's Marvel co-star Tessa Thompson, 35, penned a tribute to the actress in Time magazine to celebrate her influential honoree title.

She wrote: "Brie Larson is a warrior on- and offscreen. When she's not shattering records and stereotypes as Captain Marvel in Marvel Studios' first female-led superhero movie--which has made more than $1 billion at the global box office - she's fighting fiercely for gender equality, inclusivity and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace."