Bruno Mars collaborates with Lacoste for the ’Ricky Regal’ Collection

Style and music are inseparable, and this was proven when multi-award-winning musician Bruno Mars partnered with Lacoste to launch his fashion line, Ricky Regal.

The “When I was You Man” hitmaker officially launched his first fashion brand by dropping a debut collection that brings the world of Ricky Regal to life through the lens of Lacoste’s blend of sport and luxury.

It consists of tracksuits, fluid button-up shirts, retro-inspired polos, patterned shorts and fitted T-shirts.

Speaking to Complex, he said that when he’s on stage, his name is Bruno Mars. But when he’s making lavish, luxurious garments, he goes by Ricky Regal.

On his collaboration with Lacoste, he said: “I’ve been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines. Lacoste was the first and only brand that said ‘Bruno we want you to make this truly yours.’ The respect for such creative freedom coming from a heritage fashion house was an honour.”