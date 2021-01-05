Burberry launches the Future Archive, a limited-edition modern capsule

Iconic fashion house Burberry has launched the Future Archive, a limited-edition modern capsule designed by Riccardo Tisci. The iconic fashion house's Chief Creative Officer has put a modern spin on Burberry's signatures with the new capsule collection "inspired by the brand’s rich heritage". Burberry’s Future Archive boasts outerwear such as diamond-quilted coats, bomber and field jackets. Plus tailored jackets and trousers, accessories for both men and women, including bucket hats, backpacks, scarves, and cube bags. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONIACOLORHARMONYSTYLE&IMAGE (@soniacolorharmonystyleimage) View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONIACOLORHARMONYSTYLE&IMAGE (@soniacolorharmonystyleimage) Alessio Bolzoni was responsible for shooting the campaign, which captures the "dualistic contrast between modernity and timelessness", and stars models Jourdan Dunn and Adrian Chabada.

The collection is available at Burberry stores, burberry.com and exclusively through Mytheresa from January 5.

It comes after Burberry celebrated the Year of the Ox with another recent campaign.

The designer label took inspiration from the Chinese New Year for a collection boasting a mix of bold plaid prints, ox illustrations, and horn-adorned baseball caps, a fresh take on Tisci's iconic logo.

The campaign starred Chinese supermodel Liu Wen in a series of outdoor shots by Feng Li, which pay "homage to mother nature".

The 32-year-old beauty wrote on Instagram: "In 2008, I attended a runway casting and opened a huge door of opportunity: my first ever international fashion show, with the team @burberry. This year, we have a special reunion through this Chinese New Year campaign, which pays homage to mother nature.

"I am so honored to be part of this project with @riccardotisci17 and be photographed by @fenglee313 Just as that first opportunity gave me momentum and motivation, the beauty of our environment continues to energize me, encouraging me to keep steadfast on the path of life. In this new year, I hope we all feel rejuvenated to start anew! (sic)"