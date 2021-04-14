Burberry postpones fashion show following Prince Philip’s passing

Burberry has decided to delay their Women’s Fall 2021 showcase out of respect for the late Prince Philip. The iconic British fashion house has delayed Wednesday's digital showcase out of respect for the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, aged 99. Three decades ago, Prince Charles - Philip's eldest child with his wife Queen Elizabeth - presented Burberry with a Royal Warrant, while in 1955, Her Majesty awarded the designer label a Royal Warrant as a Weatherproofer. The Duke will be laid to rest on Saturday at Windsor Castle. A new date for Burberry's presentation is yet to be announced, though it's expected to take place after the funeral.

Meanwhile, Philip was honoured at the EE BAFTAs at the weekend.

The late consort's life and long service to the film community and the wider country was remembered by BAFTA as the awards show kicked off.

Host Dermot O'Leary said of Philip: "He was the first President of BAFTA, and that goes through all the way to our current President, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge."

Whilst his co-host Edith Bowman added: "It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty, the Queen's support throughout the years that in many ways has allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue to, in difficult times, still be here today in 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a special place in BAFTA history and our thoughts are with the royal family."

The Prince passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle, just a few weeks after being hospitalised with an infection and heart condition.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The Duke of Cambridge was originally due to appear at the ceremony but understandably pulled out after his grandfather's death.

A statement at the time read: "In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time."

