Models wearing a Martin John Steenkamp creation who won the Fashion Innovator & Next Generation Emerging Designer Awards at the 2018 DFF. Picture: Supplied.

Fashion designers, it's time to put your best collections together and sign up to be part of the Durban Fashion Fair 2019.



In partnership with eThekwini municipality, the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) has extended the closing date for fashion designers/brands who are interested in participating in this year's DFF which will take place at the Durban ICC later this year.





Model wearing a Diva Design Creation by Brenda Quin who won Best Ladieswear Collection at the 2018 DFF. Picture: Supplied.





DFF is a platform created to develop and bridge the gap between young and established designers. It gives young designers an opportunity to showcase their talent to the fashion industry, the media, fashion lovers and the general public.





To be part of this exciting programme, designers are required to submit a storyboard of their collection that will be showcased at DFF.





Models wearing ZARTH Creations by Zama Mathe who won the DFF Durban Designer of the Year for 2018. Picture: Supplied.





All storyboards can be sent to Phumelele Gwacela before 4 pm on March 15. Address to The Business Support, Tourism and Markets Unit, EThekwini Municipality, 7th Floor, Embassy Building, 199 Anton Lembede Street, Durban.





Applicants are required to submit proof of residence, CV and a certified copy of ID.

Only selected designers will be invited to go through the interview process.

For more details, please contact Phumelele on 072 746 9297 or 031- 3114500