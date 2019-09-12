Picture: PxHere

It's almost officially spring and with the weather outside so delightful, we’re looking for opportunities to spend more time outdoors and ‘glamping’ seems to be the ultimate way to do just that. From designer hiking boots to trendy flaks, before you head out into nature, make sure you're kitted out in all the right gear.

Here are the must-have items for the glamorous camper:

Salida Jacket

R11 357 from www.canadagoose.com

Just because you’re camping doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your style. Designed for daily use in transitional seasons, this jacket features our flexible three-layer Tri-Durance fabric to protect against harsh and unpredictable weather.

Mid-thigh length adds coverage and is complemented by a gusseted fishtail hem and scalloped cuffs for extra protection. The jacket is lightweight enough to roll up and easily stow into a hood. Once packed away, cinch drawcord to minimise volume even further for easy travel.

Men's Henfield Color-Block Suede Hiking Boots

R13 474 from www.bergdorfgoodman.com

Made in Italy, the Tor boot is panelled in smooth leather and suede, with an accentuated rubber tread referencing colour blocking in red, yellow and blue. The hiking-inspired style is named after the Old English word for 'hill'.

The upper is made from 69% calf leather, 14% calf suede, 9% polyethene, 9% polyurethane, Lining: 91% sheep leather, 7% polyamide, 2% polyurethane. The sole is 100% rubber for strong grip and lace-up closure finished with a silicone patch with raised Burberry lettering at tongue.

Rover backpack

R2104 from topodesigns.com

The Rover Backpack was built as a daypack with a timeless silhouette and cross-functionality for travel or outdoor use. As the Goldilocks of rucksacks, it’s not too big, not too small, not too fancy, not too simple.

All of the Rover Packs are handmade in Colorado. Two exterior zipper pockets give quick access to smaller items, an inner laptop sleeve keeps computers secure and two side pockets carry water bottles or extra gear.

Swell Elements water bottle

R680 from www.amara.com

Stay hydrated. Take your statement style on the go with The Elements Blue reusable bottle from S’well. Available in a range of colours and patterns, the bottles are adorned with realistic prints of granite, marble, sparkling ocean surfaces and animal prints that are part of The Elements collection inspired by organic materials.

Made from 18/8 stainless steel, it has a mouth wide enough for ice cubes and can keep liquids cool for up to 24 hours and warm for up to 12.