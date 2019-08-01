Twin sisters Jodie and Justine Petersen. (Picture: Instagram)

Capetonian twin models Jodie and Justine Petersen were spotted rocking the latest Gigi Hadid x Vogue Eyewear design by none other than model Gigi Hadid herself. Following the twins Instagram stories during a photoshoot wearing her latest Zoom-In style shades; Gigi reposted the look to her Instagram story - a sign of approval which proves once again that local girls are equally as fashionable and cool as our international counterparts.

The twin sisters are 22 years old and are from Pelican Heights in Cape Town.

They started their modelling career at a young age and are both signed to Cover Models Management.

Jodie and Justine Petersen on the cover of Glamour Magazine Paris. (Picture: Instagram)

The twins recently graced the cover of Glamour Magazine Paris and have featured in many commercials for big corporations such as Zando, Coca-Cola and Standard Bank, as well as fashion editorials for local and international magazines.

The Gigi Hadid x Vogue Eyewear Zoom-In sunnies retail for R1 590