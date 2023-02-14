Cape Town Pride crowns its newest royalty in Pride Month

The annual Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride pageant took place at the Joseph Stone Auditorium over the weekend and the cream of the crop put their best foot forward in a bid to clinch the title. But there could only be one king and queen among the lot. Eastern Cape beauty Zoë Robyn Seloane, 25, won the title of Miss Cape Town Pride, and Cape Town’s Abubakr Shamiel Hartz, 36, was crowned Mr Cape Town Pride 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sixteen contestants vied for the Miss title and 15 contestants in the Mr title and showed off their bods in the swimwear and evening wear sections. Seloane, currently residing in Retreat in the Western Cape, is a final-year student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Zoë Robyn Seloane. Picture: Errol Stroebel “I'm studying towards my Bachelor’s degree in education.

“Winning this pageant means so much to me. It’s one of my personal goals I’ve achieved this year and I’m still processing everything! “Entering Pride was a celebration of who I am, and to be honest, I am so proud of myself. “Thus far, I plan to involve everyone who participated in the competition in every project I plan to achieve.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Hartz, from Manenberg, is a full-time Honours student at the UWC completing his final semester in public administration. Abubakr Shamiel Hartz. Picture: Errol Stroebel “ I am also the owner of a local brand called Abu.Dhabbi where I design comfort-wear clothing. “Recalling the moments before my name was called as Mr Cape Town Pride, I remember being overwhelmed with anxiety and excitement.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We all worked so hard and the competition was tight. However, when I was announced king, I teared up as my hard work paid off. I felt blessed and filled with joy. “The things I’ve already affirmed for myself have now also been confirmed and that feeling is amazing. “For me this journey has been filled with heartaches and pain that stemmed from abandonment and grief, and to get crowned amidst all the chaos was like a ray of light to guide me towards my authentic self.