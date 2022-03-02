Cape Town Resort Collections 2022 brings resort wear to the masses

The third annual Cape Town Resort Collections took place on Sunday, showcasing local designers and the latest collection from Pick n Pay Clothing. Taking place at the V&A Waterfront and founded by well-known local designer Gavin Rajah and the retailing giant, the show made its return after being postponed in December due to the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Along with Pick n Pay Clothing showcasing its trans-seasonal range of resort wear, local designers such as Sipho Mbuto, Maze Collective, MaXhosa by Laduma, Taibo Bacar, Imprint by Mzukisi Mbane, Julia Buchanan and Gavin Rajah took part. For the retailer’s collection, they featured a neutral palette with light blues, pastel mint greens, and whites with a relaxed fit, showing both separates that can be mixed and matched along with maxi and tunic dresses. Pick n Pay Clothing resort wear collection. Picture: Supplied

Speaking about what people can do with the new transitional resort wear collections from the retail giant, general manager at Pick n Pay Clothing Hazel Pillay said: “Customers only need to invest in a handful of key items of clothing that can then be styled for different occasions and seasons throughout the year. It is also possible to build this type of dressing with favourite wardrobe essentials." Gavin Rajah opened the fashion with various blue-and-white looks.

The collection had overall ease with off-the-shoulder tops, maxi dresses and feather detailing. Gavin Rajah. Picture: Supplied Gavin Rajah. Picture: Supplied

Gavin Rajah. Picture: Supplied Sipho Mbuto’s collection went for a more nomadic approach with a caftan feel along with separates layered over each other along with a red, black and white colour palette. Sipho Mbuto. Picture: Supplied

Sipho Mbuto. Picture: Supplied Sipho Mbuto. Picture: Supplied Two other standout collections included Julia Buchanan and Taibo Bacar, who both gave a youthful approach to resort wear with their collections with a distinct flair.

Taibo Bacar. Picture: Supplied Taibo Bacar. Picture: Supplied Taibo Bacar. Picture: Supplied Julia Buchanan. Picture: Supplied

Julia Buchanan. Picture: Supplied Julia Buchanan. Picture: Supplied MaXhosa and Imprint presented exactly what you would expect from them – vibrant prints and iconic silhouettes. Imprint. Picture: Supplied

Imprint. Picture: Supplied Imprint. Picture: Supplied MaXhosa. Picture: Supplied