Celebrated fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has died

South Africa suffers another loss of a talented young creative. Fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has died after losing his battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in July last year after undergoing 28 tests.

During his battle, he partnered with different brands to raise awareness for the deadly disease. “I partnered with the Brut and Blemished Foundation on a campaign called Stronger Than Cancer. The campaign seeks to raise awareness of cancer and will not only benefit me but also other people who need financial support when it comes to fighting cancer,” he said in an interview with True Love last year. This morning, his family released a statement confirming that he died on April 17 at his home in Melville.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that the Kekana family confirm the untimely passing of international designer, son, father and brother Lebogang Quiteria Kekana, 38, after a short battle with cancer.” Read the full statement below: Kekana rose to fame in 2014 when he partnered with his former friend, George Malelu, to launch Queteria & George. Together they were unstoppable, creating exquisite garments and dressing stars.

They showcased at several fashion shows, including African Fashion International, Arise Fashion Week in Nigeria, Afrimma Virtual Fashion Show, and Dakar Fashion Week by Adama Paris. They worked tirelessly to put their names on the world map, and in 2018 they had their big break and dressed Beyoncé for her Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival performance in FNB Stadium, Soweto. Queen B donned an emerald green Quiteria & George number. Shortly after that, the pair sadly split. They cancelled their showcase at the last minute at African Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week in April 2019.

Later that same year, Kekana launched his solo brand, Quiteria Atelier. The brand became a success as he received invitations to showcase it at Flying Solo New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. He also expanded the brand by launching Quiteria Home, featuring interior designs. Kekana leaves his son, parents, siblings and puppy. The family are yet to communicate details of his funeral.