Chanel boss: Fashion label to stop using exotic furs and leather

Paris - A top manager with Chanel has said the French label will stop using fur and leather from exotic animals. The 100-year-old brand is the latest in a long string of fashion heavyweights to outlaw fur and other animal products from its designs.

On Monday, the day before the French fashion house's pre-fall Metiers d'Art show at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chanel announced that it has initiated a ban on exotic animal skins in its designs. The brand will "no longer use exotic skins in our future creations," Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel's president of global fashion.

Bruno Pavlovsky told the German business newspaper Handelsblatt that going forward the label intended to only process hides from animals already used in food production.

The use of hides of exotic animals including crocodiles, lizards, snakes and stingrays is to be discontinued, as it is increasingly hard to document where they came from.

Clients were increasingly interested in ethical production standards and knowing the origin of materials and what conditions animals are kept in, Pavlovsky added.



