Channing Tatum will 'never wear Crocs' again after Zoë Kravitz teased him about it

The “Big Little Lies” star didn't hold back when she saw the 'Magic Mike' star sporting a pair of the slip-on clogs. While promoting the pair's upcoming film “Pussy Island” - which marks Zoë’s directional debut - Channing told Deadline: “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."

Zoë responded: “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan." Channing continued: “I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can’t ever do that again. And I said, ‘OK, fine.'"

The 32-year-old actress then added insult to injury when she explained that she thinks some people can pull off the look - but not Channing. She insisted: “Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn’t sure you were one of them." Crocs have become popular among a number of A-listers, including Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.