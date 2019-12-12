Chrissy Teigen isn't able to borrow designer outfits from brands anymore because she's not a "sample size" since having her children.
The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated model used to be able to borrow lavish frocks from designers ahead of any big events, but since having her two children - Luna, three, and 18-month-old son Miles with her husband John Legend - she's no longer small enough to squeeze her enviable frame into the skintight gowns.
Taking to her Twitter account, Chrissy said: "I have worn a lot of expensive things but always have to give them back. Since the babies, I'm not sample size anymore. (sic)"