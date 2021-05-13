Cindy Crawford sizzles on the Vogue Brazil cover showing that she’s still a supermodel

She’s 55 and the mom of supermodel Kaia Gerber, but Cindy Crawford, who’s considered to be one of the original supermodels, still knows how to work a camera.

Earlier this week the mom-of-two took to Instagram to share the image of the latest Vogue Brazil cover. The black-and-white photograph highlights the model’s classic features.

Her wears her long hair down in sexy waves, and a black top with chunky gold chain necklace with diamonds on it.

She thanks photographers Luigi and Iango for reminding her why she loves modelling.

“Thanks to @luigiandiango for reminding me what I love about modelling — collaboration and big hair! Ha! This shoot for @voguebrasil was so much fun!” said the siren.

Posting images featured in the inside of the magazine, Crawford shows off her her long legs and slim body wearing all-black outfits.

In one image, she’s almost nude, wearing only a jewelled bra as she shows off her flat tummy with a sheer veil draped over her body.

Another image shows her wearing a distinctive Versace black leather top with a chocker detail, with high-waist skin-tight pants as she pulls at her wild hair.

The rest of the photographs show off her flawless body in different black bodysuits worn over sheer black stockings paired with black high heels.

Photographers Luigi and Iango posted a few more images on their Instagram page from the shoot.

One shows her in a full-body sheer and velvet bodysuit in a provocation pose. That image alone shows the model truly still has it!