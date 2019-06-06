View this post on Instagram
The countdown continues. Only 3 days to go.... Now is your chance to get your hands on a pair of double tickets by following these simple steps: -Post a picture or a video telling us what you’re most looking forward to at #TlaleVosloo2NewYork -Tag 3 of your friends -Make sure you include the tag @davidtlale as well as #TlaleVosloo2NewYork -You can post as many times as you would like Good luck! #TlaleVosloo2NewYork
The Nelson Mandela Bridge, in February 2011 we went back to the essence of fashion and drew inspiration from former President Nelson Mandela’s 92nd Birthday celebration and We had 92 MODELS strutting our Collection on the ICONIC BRIDGE. show produced by @janmalan @umzingeliproductions #MadeInTheCity 🇿🇦 Never let anyone condition your dreams. I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS ME.... #TlaleVosloorus2NewYork is only a few days away..... 8 June 2019 the countdown has begun..... With a special performance by @vusinova1 #madeinsouthafrica #madeinafrica #fashion #madeinvosloo @blackmotionsa @kayafm95dot9 get your tickets @webtickets or at your nearest @picknpay limited seating available #dontmissout
