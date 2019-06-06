The "Tlale Vosloo To New York" show takes place on Saturday at Vosloorus Civic Centre. Picture: Instagram
Iconic fashion designer, David Tlale is celebrating 15 years of being consistent in the world of fashion. 

The designer from Vosloorus, who has made a name for himself, flying the South African flag high on international runways, is hosting a fashion show, the Tlale Vosloo To New York on Saturday, June 8 at Vosloorus Civic Centre. 


The #TlaleVoslooToNewYork is a live documentary of Tlale's journey on how he started as a designer 15 years ago to where he is now. 

Tlale has showcased at the Cape Town Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week. He has also designed collections for major retailers like Edgars and has a programme where he grooms and educates young designer, The Intern by David Tlale. 

View this post on Instagram

The Nelson Mandela Bridge, in February 2011 we went back to the essence of fashion and drew inspiration from former President Nelson Mandela’s 92nd Birthday celebration and We had 92 MODELS strutting our Collection on the ICONIC BRIDGE. show produced by @janmalan @umzingeliproductions #MadeInTheCity 🇿🇦 Never let anyone condition your dreams. I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS ME.... #TlaleVosloorus2NewYork is only a few days away..... 8 June 2019 the countdown has begun..... With a special performance by @vusinova1 #madeinsouthafrica #madeinafrica #fashion #madeinvosloo @blackmotionsa @kayafm95dot9 get your tickets @webtickets or at your nearest @picknpay limited seating available #dontmissout

A post shared by David Tlale (@davidtlale) on


The award winning designer who is known for creating eye-catching collections will have 60 models from across Africa at his show.  

At last year's AFI Joburg Fashion Week, Tlale shut it down with a bang by hosting a solo show which featured 100 models - an exhibition that was dedicated to #Madiba100. 

Tickets for the #TlaleVoslooToNewYork show are currently on sale at Pick 'n Pay outlets and webtickets.co.za