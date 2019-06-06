The "Tlale Vosloo To New York" show takes place on Saturday at Vosloorus Civic Centre. Picture: Instagram



Iconic fashion designer, David Tlale is celebrating 15 years of being consistent in the world of fashion.

The designer from Vosloorus, who has made a name for himself, flying the South African flag high on international runways, is hosting a fashion show, the Tlale Vosloo To New York on Saturday, June 8 at Vosloorus Civic Centre.









The #TlaleVoslooToNewYork is a live documentary of Tlale's journey on how he started as a designer 15 years ago to where he is now.





Tlale has showcased at the Cape Town Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week. He has also designed collections for major retailers like Edgars and has a programme where he grooms and educates young designer, The Intern by David Tlale.









The award winning designer who is known for creating eye-catching collections will have 60 models from across Africa at his show.





At last year's AFI Joburg Fashion Week, Tlale shut it down with a bang by hosting a solo show which featured 100 models - an exhibition that was dedicated to #Madiba100.