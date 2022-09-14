Crocs and socks. Birks and socks. It’s time for the socks to go

If the headline rubbed you up the wrong way, you’re either hurting because you’re a huge Crocs or Birkenstock fan or you’re overjoyed at the fact that someone is coming for the Crocs and Birks lovers. Now whether you love or hate these “fugly” shoes, you’ll most likely have very strong opinions about them.

Personally, I love them. Yes, yes, I know. How can a fashion writer possibly love them? Well, because they are super comfy! That’s why. And as a busy mom, comfort is key. Having said that, I’m baffled by the whole socks and Crocs and socks and Birks thing. It’s almost become normal.

I can still understand why folk would wear thick socks with Crocs in winter. The shoe is closed and by slipping on a thick pair of woolly socks you created a “lined” pair. Yes, you can buy lined Crocs but not everyone can afford them after you’ve already coughed a pretty penny for the unlined ones. The Birkenstocks on the other hand are open sandals. OPEN sandals. So why would you be forcing it to become a winter shoe when it clearly has no business even being out in the colder weather? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birkenstocks and Socks (@birkenstocksandsox) Do as you please in the comfort of your own home, but nobody wants to see that out in public.

However, with the temperatures slowly rising, the “fugly” shoe fans no longer have any excuse to wear socks. If you think this is an obvious thing to do, just pop on over to TikTok or Instagram and you’ll find folk wearing socks with their Crocs or Birks come winter, spring or summer! View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ Jeffrey Magic ✨ (@jeff4magic) I bet people are already getting out their funkiest socks to wear with their shorts.

You know it. We saw it last season and I can guarantee you we will see it again this summer. Come on now ladies and gents. It’s time to let go of this “trend”. Let’s start the spring/summer season off right. Leave the socks in winter.